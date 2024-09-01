The “ski hulk” draws a final line under his career

And now, almost two years later, has the fire that burned so brightly in Graf gone out, the fun gone? "No, the fun of ski cross is still there. I love summer training - even if it's hard to imagine," says Mathias with a grin, only to get serious again straight away. "However, a few things have piled up over the last two years that just weren't okay for me. These are things within the team, but also decisions made by the FIS at races. For me, it's still an outrage that we were sent down the Reiteralm this February - where Sonja Gigler tore her cruciate ligament and I injured my back - in the most adverse conditions."