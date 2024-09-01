End of career at 28
The “ski hulk” draws a final line under his career
"I know that I could manage to win medals at the World Championships and Olympic Games. However, I simply can't reconcile it with my conscience to continue in this system and always keep quiet. That's why I've decided to end my career as a professional athlete," ÖSV ski cross ace Mathias Graf reveals in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
"And no! There will be no retirement like two years ago. I was just lucky that my head sponsor told me in no uncertain terms that he wanted me to continue racing," recalls the Dornbirn native, who was active as an alpine skier until 2021 and, in addition to slalom bronze at the 2012 Youth Olympic Games and two top 3 places in the European Cup, finished 18th in the World Cup slalom on the legendary Ganslernhang in Kitzbühel.
Fulminant debut
After switching to ski cross, the 28-year-old really shook up the scene. In Val Thorens, France, Graf claimed his first victory in his third European Cup race, followed by seven more successes and triumph in the overall EC rankings.
His start in the World Cup was even more brilliant! After finishing eighth on his debut in Val Thorens on December 8, 2022, the Kästle skier flew to his first victory and the lead in the overall World Cup the following day. "But I don't care about that at all because I enjoy ski cross so much and this young sport is so brilliant!"
And now, almost two years later, has the fire that burned so brightly in Graf gone out, the fun gone? "No, the fun of ski cross is still there. I love summer training - even if it's hard to imagine," says Mathias with a grin, only to get serious again straight away. "However, a few things have piled up over the last two years that just weren't okay for me. These are things within the team, but also decisions made by the FIS at races. For me, it's still an outrage that we were sent down the Reiteralm this February - where Sonja Gigler tore her cruciate ligament and I injured my back - in the most adverse conditions."
New challenges
A sticking point! "After this weekend, I asked myself whether I still wanted to do this," reveals Graf, whose answer was ultimately "no". "I will continue to train and make sure that I stay as fit as I am now for as long as possible," says the "ski hulk", who thanks not only his parents, his wife Lisa and the whole family, but also his OZ coach Kristian Krause, physio Michi Sohm and VSV President Walter Hlebayna. "Walter was always there when I needed a training slope in Zürs."
What does the future hold? "I'm very grateful that I started an internship in the development department at Doppelmayr on September 9," says Mathias. "I will certainly never be a trainer on the ski slope. However, I can very well imagine doing something in other areas in the future, such as training planning."
And looking back, what is he proud of? "As an athlete, I certainly wasn't very easy. But I never went with the flow, I never let myself bend. I never talk about anyone behind their back, I tell everyone what I think to their face. And I will continue to do so in the future because it helps me move forward and anything else would not be compatible with my conscience."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
