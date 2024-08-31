First interview as presidential candidate

By now, even the former president seems to at least realize that he cannot win over undecided voters with personal attacks on Harris. This is the only way to explain why he suddenly made an astonishing U-turn on the critical issue of abortion and reproductive rights for women. The proud crusader of the "pro-life" movement, whose chief justices he appointed overturned the national right to abortion after 50 years, shocked his own supporters by announcing he would vote for a pro-abortion referendum in Florida. This would lift the ban on abortion from the 6th week of pregnancy enforced by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and raise the upper limit for legal abortions to 24 weeks.