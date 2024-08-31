Eder outstanding
The first precious metal for Austria is here!
Javelin thrower Natalija Eder has secured Austria's first medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris. The 44-year-old Styrian managed a distance of 37.22 m on her final attempt in the packed Stade de France on Saturday, earning her bronze, as she did in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016.
Three years ago in Tokyo, the visually impaired athlete came fourth and came away empty-handed.
Gold went to the superior Chinese athlete Yuping Zhao, who set a new world record of 47.06 meters. The pursuers did not come close to this distance, and in the duel for silver Eder lost out to the Russian Anna Kulinich-Sorokina (38.10 m), who competed in Paris under a neutral flag.
"It's great"
The Styrian represented red-white-red at the World Games for athletes with disabilities for the fourth time. "It's great to be part of the Austrian team again. As always, it's a special experience," she said. Compared to the Games in London and Tokyo, where she also competed in the shot put, this time Eder concentrated entirely on her showpiece discipline. A plan that worked out perfectly.
Family and friends watched the season highlight from home. Unlike many other athletes, Eder did not bring a large fan base to Paris. "I'm one of the few athletes who doesn't need anyone from the family with me," explained Eder. "I can't concentrate if I know that my family is in the stadium."
An eventful history
In her childhood, Eder still had full sight. An eye disease at the age of 15 eventually led to the impairment. However, Eder did not let this hold her back for long, and just one year later she began training for pentathlon in Belarus. Over time, she developed an enthusiasm for the throwing disciplines in athletics and moved to Austria in 2003.
Two decades later, the 44-year-old is still one of the best javelin throwers in the world. Eder proved this impressively by winning the silver medal at this year's World Championships. The mother of two has already won a total of nine medals at the World and European Championships, followed by her third Paralympic crown in Paris.
