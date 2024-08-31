“Step on the gas instead of just looking after the car”

"Dreamed of it even as a child"

Franco Colapinto makes his surprising debut as a regular driver. The 21-year-old Argentinian was given the cockpit by Williams for Logan Sargeant, who was disappointing for long stretches of the season. However, it is a debut with an expiration date, as Carlos Sainz will take over the seat from 2025, giving Colapinto nine bonus races in which to recommend himself. "I've dreamed of this opportunity since I was a little kid. To get this chance now is amazing," beamed Colapinto, who only received the call from team boss James Vowles at the start of the week. "I was just sitting in the Formula 2 simulator preparing for Monza. Then this opportunity. I didn't have to think twice - I'm ready!"