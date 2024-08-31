New F1 idea
“Step on the gas instead of just looking after the car”
"Prodigy" Kimi Antonelli with a heavy crash in his first race at Monza Williams driver Franco Colapinto celebrates his GP debut on Sunday. Dr. Marko thinks rookie races are a "good idea". According to him, the youngsters should "step on the gas instead of just looking after the car."
"I'm sure he'll enjoy driving in front of his home crowd and I'm equally sure that the fans will look forward to seeing a new Italian talent on the track," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff shortly before the start of practice in Monza. "An Italian boy in a competitive car will be something that everyone in Italy can be proud of." Even Wolff himself. The 52-year-old Viennese, who also speaks fluent Italian, has chosen this Andrea Kimi Antonelli. "We've been following him since he was eleven years old. A baby kart driver who stood proudly in the garage with his Mercedes kit."
"At last!"
Formula 1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali was also looking forward to the 18-year-old's first outing. "Finally, an Italian is back in Formula 1." Antonio Giovinazzi was the last driver from the "boot" to climb into the Sauber in Melbourne in 2017. The last world champion from Italy? Alberto Ascari in 1953
But Kimi's premiere turned into a "worst case scenario" - after ten minutes, he lost the car in the Parabolica, hitting the tire stacks with 45g. Toto Wolff: "Moments like that happen, they will happen next year too, but so will many highlights."
"Dreamed of it even as a child"
Franco Colapinto makes his surprising debut as a regular driver. The 21-year-old Argentinian was given the cockpit by Williams for Logan Sargeant, who was disappointing for long stretches of the season. However, it is a debut with an expiration date, as Carlos Sainz will take over the seat from 2025, giving Colapinto nine bonus races in which to recommend himself. "I've dreamed of this opportunity since I was a little kid. To get this chance now is amazing," beamed Colapinto, who only received the call from team boss James Vowles at the start of the week. "I was just sitting in the Formula 2 simulator preparing for Monza. Then this opportunity. I didn't have to think twice - I'm ready!"
But Colapinto also had his moment of shock, he slid off the track in the Parabolica like Antonelli, but was able to continue. Incidentally, Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes set the fastest time of the day.
"Great story"
One person who knows all about "child prodigies" (Verstappen, Vettel) is Red Bull's Head of Motorsport Dr. Helmut Marko. "It's a great story with Colapinto and Antonelli, but rookies shouldn't only be used in Friday practice. It's really just about looking after the car for the regular driver. They should step on the gas."
And that is exactly what Formula 1 is planning together with the FIA. Two days after the season finale in Abu Dhabi (December 8), such a rookie race could take place in a sprint format. Dr. Marko: "That's a good idea, it would give the youngsters a chance to show what they're really capable of."
