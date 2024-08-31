Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Will admit guilt

Doctor in court after Matthew Perry’s drug-related death

Nachrichten
31.08.2024 07:14

Following the arrest of five people in connection with the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, one of two accused doctors has appeared in court.

comment0 Kommentare

According to US media reports, the 54-year-old doctor from San Diego admitted to procuring the anaesthetic ketamine for Perry. The judge then banned him from continuing to practise his profession. After posting bail, he was released for the time being. He faces up to ten years in prison.

Prescriptions falsified, ketamine procured
The doctor's lawyer told reporters that his client felt deep regret. He was prepared to do the right thing and cooperate with the public prosecutor's office. According to the indictment, the doctor allegedly sold a large quantity of ketamine for Perry to a colleague in Los Angeles via a forged prescription.

Mark Chavez, the "ketamine doctor" (Bild: picturedesk.com/ROBYN BECK / AFP / picturedesk.com)
Mark Chavez, the "ketamine doctor"
(Bild: picturedesk.com/ROBYN BECK / AFP / picturedesk.com)

In mid-August, police and prosecutors brought serious charges against five people arrested, including doctors, dealers and one of the actor's assistants. For months, the manhunt had been focused on the question of how the actor had obtained the anesthetic ketamine, which he had in his blood in unusually high quantities at the time of his death.

The investigations had "uncovered a widely ramified criminal underground network", said public prosecutor Martin Estrada. The defendants had exploited Perry's addiction problems to enrich themselves.

Death of Matthew Perry

The 54-year-old Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home last October. Prior to this, the actor had repeatedly spoken publicly about his battle with addiction - including to alcohol and drugs. According to reports, Perry had been undergoing ketamine therapy under medical supervision for depression and anxiety. He had also obtained the drug on the black market.

The main defendants are a doctor in Los Angeles and a drug supplier known as the "Ketamine Queen" who allegedly provided Perry with large quantities of ketamine on the black market last fall. Both have pleaded not guilty.

One of the actor's assistants has already admitted his guilt for procuring ketamine for Perry and injecting him with the drug without medical knowledge. The 59-year-old assistant faces up to 15 years in prison.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf