Will admit guilt
Doctor in court after Matthew Perry’s drug-related death
Following the arrest of five people in connection with the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, one of two accused doctors has appeared in court.
According to US media reports, the 54-year-old doctor from San Diego admitted to procuring the anaesthetic ketamine for Perry. The judge then banned him from continuing to practise his profession. After posting bail, he was released for the time being. He faces up to ten years in prison.
Prescriptions falsified, ketamine procured
The doctor's lawyer told reporters that his client felt deep regret. He was prepared to do the right thing and cooperate with the public prosecutor's office. According to the indictment, the doctor allegedly sold a large quantity of ketamine for Perry to a colleague in Los Angeles via a forged prescription.
In mid-August, police and prosecutors brought serious charges against five people arrested, including doctors, dealers and one of the actor's assistants. For months, the manhunt had been focused on the question of how the actor had obtained the anesthetic ketamine, which he had in his blood in unusually high quantities at the time of his death.
The investigations had "uncovered a widely ramified criminal underground network", said public prosecutor Martin Estrada. The defendants had exploited Perry's addiction problems to enrich themselves.
Death of Matthew Perry
The 54-year-old Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home last October. Prior to this, the actor had repeatedly spoken publicly about his battle with addiction - including to alcohol and drugs. According to reports, Perry had been undergoing ketamine therapy under medical supervision for depression and anxiety. He had also obtained the drug on the black market.
The main defendants are a doctor in Los Angeles and a drug supplier known as the "Ketamine Queen" who allegedly provided Perry with large quantities of ketamine on the black market last fall. Both have pleaded not guilty.
One of the actor's assistants has already admitted his guilt for procuring ketamine for Perry and injecting him with the drug without medical knowledge. The 59-year-old assistant faces up to 15 years in prison.
