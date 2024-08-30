Markus Schopp (who has Fillafer and Amadin back on board) is not in a derby mood, even though he had Dominik Frieser and Andi Lienhart, who as insiders know exactly what hurts the Hartbergers, in his team last year: "The GAK is another opponent who will stand in our way of achieving our goals. We have to do a lot of the things we did well in the first few games better. If we manage to do that, we'll be right up there. If we do a little less, GAK will have the chance to hurt us. But the match has no other significance for me than when we play Altach or Wattens."