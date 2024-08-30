GAK in Hartberg:
Hartberg and GAK have crossed swords six times so far - with the team from Eastern Styria only winning once: The 3:0 relegation victory in the last clash on 8. 6. 2012 helped them into the first division. On Saturday (17), both will be looking for their first win of the season in the top flight - and new GAK "co" Andreas Lienhart knows how difficult it will be against his old boss Markus Schopp.
Andreas Lienhart spent five years at Hartberg, last year as assistant coach and scout at TSV - since the summer he has been back at his regular club GAK: "Hartberg are a very strong team in terms of play, and they haven't changed their style of playing out from the back and dominating teams. Although there has been another big shake-up with many young players, they are definitely a dangerous opponent."
The new players? "They've got a good striker in Patrik Mijic, plus Omoregie from Salzburg - and Wilfinger, one of our own players, has been given a chance at the back. There's no need to talk about the fact that Prokop and Avdijaj are difference players. It will definitely be difficult for us."
But: "If we bring the basics that we lacked against the WAC onto the pitch, I'm confident that we can get the first three points because we've shown that we can definitely keep up in terms of soccer."
Head coach Gernot Messner adds: "And the nine goals in the cup in Reichenau did us a lot of good!"
Markus Schopp (who has Fillafer and Amadin back on board) is not in a derby mood, even though he had Dominik Frieser and Andi Lienhart, who as insiders know exactly what hurts the Hartbergers, in his team last year: "The GAK is another opponent who will stand in our way of achieving our goals. We have to do a lot of the things we did well in the first few games better. If we manage to do that, we'll be right up there. If we do a little less, GAK will have the chance to hurt us. But the match has no other significance for me than when we play Altach or Wattens."
Postscript: "I'm extremely pleased that GAK are back on top. Because it has a good fan potential that will be good for the league. From a Styrian point of view, it's great that we now have three Bundesliga teams. We don't have to travel so far and a lot of fans come from Graz. That's extremely positive."
In the transfer sector, Hartberg would like to change two positions (especially a central defender), according to Schopp: "We absolutely have to broaden our squad!"
Derby record
Relegation First League
08.06.2012: Hartberg - GAK 3:0
05.06.2012: GAK - Hartberg 0:0
Central Regional League
05.06.2009: GAK - Hartberg 2:0
31.10.2008: Hartberg - GAK 1:1
05.04.2008: Hartberg - GAK 2:2
24.8.2007: GAK - Hartberg 3:2
