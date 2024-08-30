Exhibition shows children’s perspectives on art

World views with a refreshing originality can be seen here. Art that expresses itself before language, acquired knowledge and social conditioning come into play. For the parents, who often struggle with their art for a long time, it is a learning process - as with Stefanie Weberhofer, whose son Moritz can immerse himself uncompromisingly in drawing and easily negates the boundaries of the paper, resulting not only in a video by the artist, but also a wall drawing by the junior.