Exhibition shows children’s perspectives on art

30.08.2024 15:23

At the Akademie Graz, six artists are showing works that they have produced with their children. The exhibition "Small Worlds" offers a highly interesting change of perspective until October 25.

Children as motifs are not uncommon in art, but their view of the world is rarely the subject. The "Small Worlds" exhibition at the Graz Academy, for which six artists have produced works with their children, is changing this.

World views with a refreshing originality can be seen here. Art that expresses itself before language, acquired knowledge and social conditioning come into play. For the parents, who often struggle with their art for a long time, it is a learning process - as with Stefanie Weberhofer, whose son Moritz can immerse himself uncompromisingly in drawing and easily negates the boundaries of the paper, resulting not only in a video by the artist, but also a wall drawing by the junior.

Different scales
Katharina Swoboda calls her video contribution in a mini house, which she created together with Konstantina, "Glitter". In extreme slow motion, the child spins in a shower of glitter. Rarely has childhood been "captured" so wonderfully. Wendelin Pressel and his son Kaspar have different "scales" for this, while dad measures the universe (which he drew) with protractors, junior draws the rulers freehand and doesn't give a damn about their accuracy.

Astrid Kury is showing this wonderful exhibition at the Akademie Graz, Neutorgasse 42 (Bild: M. Reichart)
Astrid Kury is showing this wonderful exhibition at the Akademie Graz, Neutorgasse 42
Roswitha Weingrill's children are not the only ones who collect natural materials, but what Amon, Karl and their mother make of them is something special: little books made of clay, earth and building rubble. Treasures also play a role for Jonas, Mara, Aurora and Anna Katharina Laggner. In "Peng Sprachexplosion", they fill written words into balloons that can be popped with pins. In complete contrast to this educational fun, Siegfried Fruhauf and his son Jonas deal with the subject of death in a very touching way.

Art from the perspective and in the hands of children - with the claim of their artist parents. "Small Worlds" is on display until October 25,  Monday to Thursday from 10 am to 5 pm / Friday, 10 am to 2 pm.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

