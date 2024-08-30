Death in the pellet cellar: lawyer called in

However, the hotel manager's brother, Walter Laimer, has now called in a lawyer to clarify disputed issues. For example, whether it was necessary to enter the pellet silo for operational reasons. "If something is not being investigated for whatever reason, then you have to defend yourself. Then you have to make sure that light is shed on the matter," he said. The hotel operator had stated that she had even forbidden access to the silo - however, according to Laimer's lawyer, no further witness statements were obtained on this matter.