Ultimatum expired: X faces ban in Brazil

Musk calls judge an "evil dictator"

On Friday night, Musk reacted to the impending suspension with several posts on X. He referred to the judge in charge of the Brazilian Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes, as an "evil dictator". The blocking of Starlink accounts is illegal, he said, as it punishes shareholders and ordinary Brazilians "inappropriately". He also announced that internet access via Starlink satellites would be free "until the case is resolved".