Court blocks accounts
Ultimatum expired: X faces ban in Brazil
Elon Musk's X is preparing for a ban on the important Brazilian market. Brazil's Supreme Court is likely to order a ban "soon", the short messaging service announced on Thursday evening (local time), after previously letting a deadline for appointing a legal representative in the country pass.
On Thursday, judges also blocked the accounts of satellite operator Starlink, as the company, like X, is part of billionaire Elon Musk's empire. This is intended to put pressure on Musk to pay the fines that the court imposed on Platform X for disobeying court orders. According to a Brazilian newspaper report, the fines amount to the equivalent of up to 3.2 million euros. The Reuters news agency was initially unable to verify this sum.
Musk calls judge an "evil dictator"
On Friday night, Musk reacted to the impending suspension with several posts on X. He referred to the judge in charge of the Brazilian Supreme Court, Alexandre de Moraes, as an "evil dictator". The blocking of Starlink accounts is illegal, he said, as it punishes shareholders and ordinary Brazilians "inappropriately". He also announced that internet access via Starlink satellites would be free "until the case is resolved".
Account freezes denied
Musk has been at loggerheads with the Brazilian judiciary for some time. Moraes had ordered X to block the accounts of certain users who were spreading lies and misleading information. Many of the users affected are supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, some of whom do not recognize his defeat in the 2022 elections.
Musk refused to block the accounts and spoke of censorship. A few weeks ago, he announced the closure of all X offices in Brazil due to this dispute. However, the service could still be used in the country.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
