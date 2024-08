Sporting talents win medals at the Racketlon World Championships

Table tennis, badminton, squash and tennis - racketlon athletes have to compete in these four disciplines. The World Racketlon Championships were recently held in Rotterdam. The Sam brothers Leon, Robin and Romeo from Reisenberg in the district of Baden were also there in the Netherlands. Romeo proved his ball skills in the U14 final and took the title to Austria. His opponent was definitely no stranger - because he was up against his twin brother Robin. The latter can now console himself with the silver medal.