Several fatalities

Tropical storm “Shanshan” continues to keep Japan on tenterhooks

30.08.2024 12:50

Tropical storm "Shanshan" has caused severe flooding in Japan with heavy rainfall. Dozens of travelers were stranded at Tokyo station because train services between the capital and Osaka were suspended. A further 30 centimetres of rainfall is expected by Saturday.

"Shansan" hit the main island of Kyushu as a strong typhoon on Thursday. Roads and riverbanks were flooded by the rainfall. According to TV broadcaster NHK, four people lost their lives and at least 96 others were injured.

Damage and traffic disruptions
Although the hurricane weakened on its way north-east, it continued to cover large parts of the country with heavy rain. There was flooding, damage and traffic disruption. To the west of Tokyo, traffic came to a standstill in several areas.

Increased danger from landslides
The Meteorological Agency called on the population of the island kingdom to remain extremely vigilant due to the increased risk of landslides and flooding. Three people were killed in a landslide in the central prefecture of Aichi.

Roads and riverbanks were flooded by the rainfall. (Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))
Around 254,000 households in Japan were temporarily without power, according to local media reports. In the city of Nagasaki, almost 400,000 people were called upon to seek safety.

High-speed train service suspended
According to the media, classes were canceled in some schools due to the hurricane. Central Japan Railway announced that it would be suspending operations of the Tokaido Shinkansen high-speed train between Mishima and Nagoya from Friday morning. The line connects Tokyo with Osaka in western Japan.

In Tokushima Prefecture on Shikoku, the smallest of Japan's four main islands, an 80-year-old man also died when the roof of his house collapsed, according to NHK. "Shanshan", the tenth typhoon of this year's cyclone season.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

