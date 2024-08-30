Home invasion: victim narrowly escaped death

A 76-year-old woman will probably never forget those agonizing hours for the rest of her life. The pensioner had to wait in agony in her own home after a brutal robbery, not knowing whether she would survive the ordeal. Masked men broke into her home in Untertullnerbach in the district of St. Pölten at around 9.30 p.m. on February 23. They gained access via the patio door on the upper floor before making their way through the living rooms. However, they were caught red-handed by the pensioner.