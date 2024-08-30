Arrived from the USA
William and Harry ignore each other at the funeral
According to British media reports, Prince Harry attended the funeral of his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes "very discreetly". His brother Prince William was also present when Princess Diana's sister Lady Jane Spencer's husband was laid to rest.
However, the brothers, who were considered enemies, did not speak to each other. On the contrary: they avoided each other and never met.
First joint appointment since coronation
It was the first time Prince William and Prince Harry had been in the same place since the coronation of King Charles. Despite the shared grief, the distance between the brothers remained obvious. They chose not to sit next to each other, highlighting the ongoing tensions between them.
No hope of reconciliation
The funeral service for their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, took place at St. Mary's Church in Norfolk. Prince Harry had traveled without his wife Meghan.
Deceased at the age of 82
Lord Fellowes, brother-in-law of her late mother Princess Diana, had died at the age of 82.
Sources close to the family were relieved that both princes paid their respects to their uncle, but there is little hope of a reconciliation.
In the USA since 2020
Harry and Meghan retired from the British royal family in 2020 and now live with their two children, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3), in the US state of California.
Their relationship with the other royals is considered to be heavily strained, mainly due to the couple's revelations in a Netflix documentary and Harry's autobiography "Spare" ("Reserve").
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.