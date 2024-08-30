Venice Film Festival
Radiant Angelina Jolie causes love rumors
Is Angelina Jolie beaming with happiness thanks to a new love? At the premiere of her film "Maria" at the Venice Film Festival, she attracted everyone's attention. Particularly exciting: Jolie was not alone in the Italian lagoon city - British rapper Akala was spotted at her side.
However, budding love rumors have already been denied. As revealed by People magazine, the forty-year-old rapper and Jolie simply get on well. The fact that they had left a hotel in Venice together meant nothing. A source: "She and Akala are not together. She is friends with him and his partner Chanelle, who was also there."
The Oscar winner has been friends with Akala for "several years", according to a second source. The 49-year-old is currently single and not in a serious relationship.
Homage to Maria Callas
Angelina Jolie presented a tribute to Maria Callas on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival.
The actress, who plays the legendary opera singer in Pablo Larraín's new biopic "Maria", wore an elegant chiffon dress by Tamara Ralph, a faux fur stole and a Cartier brooch that once belonged to Callas, who died in 1977. She also wears historic pieces of jewelry from the opera diva in the film.
Allusion to Pitt?
When asked which aspects of the opera singer she could identify with, the US actress said: "Well, there's a lot I'm not going to say in this room that you probably know or suspect."
"Maria" by Pablo Larraín tells of the last days in the life of Callas (1923-1977). Flashbacks focus on her turbulent relationship with Aristotle Onassis, among others. Jolie was possibly alluding to her own relationship. Her ex-husband Brad Pitt is also expected in Venice with his new film.
Seven months of preparation
Jolie said of her involvement with Callas: "I think what appealed to me the most - and this may be a surprise - is probably the part of her that was extremely soft. To be as soft and emotionally open as she really was, she couldn't show herself to the world. I think I can identify with that vulnerability the most."
She spent seven months preparing for the role, Jolie said. "The first time I sang, I was so nervous. My sons were there and helped me lock the door so no one else could get in, and I was shaking." She only found opera late in her life. She used to be "more of a punk", she said. "I loved all kinds of music, but I probably listened to The Clash more than most." She still likes The Clash.
Precautions taken
"But I think when you've been through a lot in life, when you've felt a certain amount of despair, of pain, of love, there are only certain sounds that match that feeling. For me, there's nothing quite like the immeasurable feelings that are contained in the sounds of opera."
On Saturday, Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt is expected to attend the premiere of his new film "Wolfs". Festival director Alberto Barbera said in an interview with "Vanity Fair" magazine that precautions have been taken to ensure that the two do not run into each other.
"Angelina will be there on the first day, Thursday the 29th, and will go to Telluride with Pablo Larraín right after. Brad won't arrive in Venice until Saturday. There's no way they'll run into each other at the Lido."
