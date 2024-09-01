A person of the heart Salzburg
In search of a piece of genuine cordiality
They can be found in every village, in every city: those people who make life a little better through volunteering and commitment. The "Krone" is looking for special Salzburg residents who put themselves at the service of their fellow human beings.
They risk their own lives to save others. They volunteer their time to help others. They are there for you when you need them - they are real people of the heart who make life a little better for all of us in Salzburg. The "Krone" brings these special people, who often work in secret, in front of the curtain.
Big "Krone" celebration with 50th anniversary
The "Salzburg Krone" is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and is using this anniversary as an opportunity to initiate the "Herzensmensch" campaign, which is already running successfully in other federal states, with a big celebration for Salzburg readers. Over the past 50 years, the "Salzburg Krone" has provided a stage for countless committed Salzburgers in its daily reporting. Now it is time to honor these special people with a big party.
As part of the "Herzensmensch" campaign, we are looking for people who have shown exemplary commitment to volunteering and selfless dedication to others. Krone readers decide who has earned the title of "Herzensmensch" by nominating their personal favorites
A high-caliber jury selects the favorites from
Salzburg residents who are involved in emotional, environmentally friendly, sustainable or social activities and have rendered outstanding service to others can be nominated. After the nomination phase, a high-caliber jury will review the best submissions and select the Salzburg people of the heart.
Each of the winners will receive an attractive non-cash prize of their choice worth 1000 euros! The people of the heart will also be honored at a special gala as part of 50 years of "Salzburg Krone" on November 28, 2024 at Gut Aiderbichl.
Submit your Salzburg person of the heart!
Do you know someone who has shown exemplary commitment to volunteering? Then fill in the form below and tell us why exactly this person deserves the title of "Salzburger Herzensmensch". The closing date for nominations is October 1, 2024.
