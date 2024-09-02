DAN goes on the offensive
Kitchen manufacturer goes on the hunt for customers abroad
DAN is also feeling the effects of the slowdown in consumer sentiment in Austria - but now the kitchen manufacturer is increasingly going after customers abroad. Under the new owner Ballingslöv, the Linz-based company has embarked on a course of expansion. Twelve sales locations will be added in the second half of the year alone.
At the beginning of October 2023, it was announced that DAN would be sold to the Swedish kitchen furniture manufacturer Ballingslöv. Since April, the company, which operates out of Linz, has also had a new boss in Ewald Marschallinger.
And the man from Mühlviertel is on the offensive, not only to bring the kitchen brand from Upper Austria closer to its retail partners, but also to expand the network.
"Our greatest asset is our exclusive studios," explains Marschallinger. There are 150 of them in Austria and a further 50 abroad. "We are the market leader in Austria, but also in Croatia and Slovenia," says the manager, who is the boss of almost 400 employees in total.
From the Czech Republic to Serbia and Slovakia
The company is growing outside its home market in particular: at least three more stores are currently being added in the Czech Republic, while partners are also increasingly targeting customers with DAN in the Serbian capital Belgrade and in Slovakia.
A total of twelve new studios in the second half of the year
In Germany, too, the company now wants to go for it: The kitchen manufacturer has launched two sales locations in Bavaria. Marschallinger: "We will open a total of 12 studios in the second half of the year."
Former business partner insolvent
Last week, MF Interieur GmbH in Ansfelden, a former operator of a DAN studio, slipped into insolvency. The business had been closed since June and around 200 customers are believed to have been affected. DAN terminated the contract with the company a few weeks ago.
