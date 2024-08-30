Does he want to join Adi Hütter?
Enough of Real! Alaba colleague plans his “escape”
Midfielder Dani Ceballos has had enough of Real Madrid. David Alaba's team-mate has apparently informed the "royals" that he still wants to leave the club. Even a conversation with coach Carlo Ancelotti was unable to change this. However, although Monaco are interested, the matter is likely to be complicated.
Despite the end of Toni Kroos' career, Ceballos has received little playing time so far. This has now led to the Spaniard deciding to leave the club at all costs in the final days of the summer transfer window, as reported by "Marca".
According to the report, the midfielder feels he is in the best physical condition of his life and therefore does not want to waste his time on the bench. Even a conversation with coach Ancelotti, who assured Ceballos that his chance would come, could not change the decision.
Will Adi Hütter benefit?
However, a short-term departure of the 28-year-old will not be a foregone conclusion. Betis Sevilla, the Spaniard's youth club, are interested, but are unwilling to put the 20 million euros demanded by Real on the table. There is also another option in the form of Monaco. Coach Adi Hütter's club is considering a loan with an option to buy.
However, the "royals" are skeptical about a transfer, as there is currently no suitable replacement on the transfer market. The Madrilenians are said to have recently held a meeting regarding the Ceballos case. However, a final decision has reportedly not yet been made.
