Rapid between a European hangover and a Salzburg match

A strong summer so far will not be ruined by the recent setbacks against Braga and Blau-Weiß Linz (0:3). "Of course we're tired, we already have a lot of competitive games under our belts," Klauß reminded the team. The one against Salzburg will be the twelfth since July 25. "We'll take a breather from Monday during the international break. But now it's all about giving it everything we've got against Salzburg." After that, the 39-year-old wants to take stock. "Then we'll make adjustments and see whether we need to change something or stick with it."