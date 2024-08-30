"Take a quick breather"
Rapid between a European hangover and a Salzburg match
Rapid are aware of the chance they missed on Thursday evening. "We were extremely close to qualifying for the Europa League," said coach Robert Klauß after the 2-2 draw in the play-off second leg against SC Braga.
"We had everything we needed for a magical night. The script was perfect, but we completely gave the game away to ourselves," said Klauß. Instead of the more lucrative Europa League, the Viennese will have to make do with the Conference League in the fall.
In 140 seconds, Rapid squandered a 2-0 lead at home and lost promotion. In addition to a higher entry fee (€4.31 million compared to €3.17 million), the Europa League would have offered eight instead of six matches before the knockout phase - against more prominent opponents. Klauß: "We gave it out of our own hands. That's why the anger, disappointment and rage clearly prevail. We have to channel that for the next few days."
Salzburg in front of the chest
Hütteldorf will host Champions League contenders Salzburg in a league clash on Sunday (5pm). "It's two days to get our heads right," emphasized Klauß. It helps to have another home game with great fan support. "We know that setbacks are to be expected. We are not naive." The positive mood that has been created is needed, he said, "but we also have to make sure that we remain realistic."
Rapid are winless in three competitive matches. However, they have won four of their five games at home this summer. "We drew one of them against Braga, a top European team," said Klauß. "We qualified for the Conference League, you can't forget that. These are all things we have on our side." Having overcome the hurdles of Wisla Krakow and Trabzonspor, Rapid are in the main European Cup competition for the first time since 2021.
Klauß was reluctant to comment on the largely positive fan reactions to his work after the defeat to the league runners-up from Portugal. "We were eliminated, I got a red card. It's difficult for me to see that as a positive," said the German, who had approached referee Anthony Taylor after the end of the game - according to his own account, to question why he had not extended the four-minute stoppage time.
Silence in the dressing room
The Englishman showed Klauß red and he is now suspended for the Conference League opener. "It wasn't about the choice of words, it was about the external effect. It's always important to the referees that they come off well," said the Rapid coach. "You can't show any emotion and you can't talk to the referee on the pitch after the game. They've become very strict about that."
He doesn't want to be strict with his players. "Overall, it was another good performance at home, but we ruined it for ourselves," said Klauß. It was very quiet in the dressing room after the game. "I also struggled to find the right words. But we'll all get together, talk about it and keep our heads up."
A strong summer so far will not be ruined by the recent setbacks against Braga and Blau-Weiß Linz (0:3). "Of course we're tired, we already have a lot of competitive games under our belts," Klauß reminded the team. The one against Salzburg will be the twelfth since July 25. "We'll take a breather from Monday during the international break. But now it's all about giving it everything we've got against Salzburg." After that, the 39-year-old wants to take stock. "Then we'll make adjustments and see whether we need to change something or stick with it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
