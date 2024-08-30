Ready for a school year with lots of “sweets”

Numerous successful projects

Due to the positive evaluation, additional free English lessons will continue to be offered in elementary school. Children in the second grade will also once again receive a recorder to encourage their interest in music. The daily exercise and sports unit, which is used by more than 70 percent of elementary school, will also remain in place. Detto the pilot project "Every child should learn to swim" and the literacy project "Reading Writing Understanding". In mid-October, children in the last compulsory year of kindergarten, primary school pupils in the first and third grades and pupils at general special schools will receive their new copies of "The Flying Castle" by author Thomas Brezina. The "Youth in Parliament" project was further developed and remains an important part of democratic education under the title "#participate, on site in Europe".