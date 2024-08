Cab companies feel disadvantaged by BAST

VBB: Companies had no interest

Wolfgang Werderits, Managing Director of the VBB, is annoyed by the criticism. Of more than 30 private companies that had expressed interest, only a few had applied for the tender. In total, four Burgenland companies were involved in the BAST. The rest are operated by the VBB with its own vehicles and drivers. Werderits also rejects the accusation that the state is competing with the cab companies: "Our offer is an additional business that didn't exist before. We are not taking business away from them."