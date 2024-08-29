Merger? What the residents of Söchau say

"We'll listen to what's being said today," say two ladies, who don't want to read their names in the newspaper, to the "Steirerkrone" in advance. Others have much clearer opinions. ÖVP mayor Josef Kapper, for example, who - as one of the few - is fighting for the independence of Söchau. "We are one of 50 municipalities with financial problems. We can pay the interest and repayments on our 3.5 million euro debt. But we can invest almost nothing."