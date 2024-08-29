The future of Fürstenfeld?
Merger? What the residents of Söchau say
The East Styrian municipality of Söchau lacks the money for urgently needed investments and its debts are overwhelming. The merger with Fürstenfeld could be decided as early as next week. The mood is positive.
I haven't seen this many people for a long time," says a woman from Söchau, taking the bottle of mineral water that is handed out to everyone at the entrance. And indeed, half of Söchau gathered in the Kultursaal on Wednesday, from the "too old" couple to the mother with two small children. The topic: should the village with its 1450 inhabitants become part of Fürstenfeld?
"We'll listen to what's being said today," say two ladies, who don't want to read their names in the newspaper, to the "Steirerkrone" in advance. Others have much clearer opinions. ÖVP mayor Josef Kapper, for example, who - as one of the few - is fighting for the independence of Söchau. "We are one of 50 municipalities with financial problems. We can pay the interest and repayments on our 3.5 million euro debt. But we can invest almost nothing."
We used to be a real tourist resort, it was full in summer. Who brings money here today?
Eine Söchauerin
It's quiet in Söchau on this warm Wednesday evening. The two inns are closed, a couple of tourists are cycling through the town center on their e-bikes, and you can see a few cars with German or Viennese license plates. "We used to have four or five inns," says a woman from Söchau. "We used to be a real tourist resort, it was packed in summer. Who still brings money here today?" But no matter what happens: "We'll still be Söchauer."
Just like Doris Wolkner-Steinberger and Werner Steinberger, who moved to Söchau four years ago. "We want to remain independent," they say, "and we want to know where all this debt is coming from."
Resident community with "many young families"
For Franz Jost, 3.5 million euros in debt is not a problem. The mayor of Fürstenfeld, also a member of the ÖVP party, is the driving force behind the merger and gave an incendiary speech on Wednesday: "It makes sense for us to join forces. With a population of over 10,000, we would be playing in a different league."
Municipal structural reform in Styria
It is now almost ten years since the Styrian municipal structural reform was completed.
- As of January 1, 2015, 539 municipalities became 287.
- The merged municipalities of Buch-St. Magdalena and Trofaiach were created in 2013.
- In 2020, the municipality of Murfeld was split between St. Veit in Südsteiermark and Straß.
- As of August 2024, there are 286 Styrian municipalities.
A league that would not only mean 1.3 million euros more in revenue shares and 250 to 380 euros less in fees per year for the people of Söchau, but also supra-regional influence. "We would have exactly one tenth of the district's population. Our - current - district town of Hartberg has 6,700," says Jost provocatively.
He also promises the renovation of the church, new roads, the financing of a sewer register and possibly a new main water pipe, 95 percent expansion of broadband internet and that the outdoor pool will remain open. In short: "A residential community for many young families!"
Former mayor: "A stroke of luck"
The critical questions from the audience are quickly dispelled. Instead, there is applause for the positive news. "A merger is a stroke of luck for Söchau," says former mayor Emmy Schrott.
The decision will be made by the municipal councillors on September 5. The Fürstenfeld municipal council will almost certainly vote in favor, says Mayor Jost. "And in Söchau, I believe that we will even achieve unanimity." Mayor Kapper has no voting rights there.
Once the resolutions have been passed, the state would have to review the application, says Hans-Jörg Hörmann from the responsible municipal department. The new Fürstenfeld would then exist as of January 1, 2025. Until the municipal council elections on March 23, a government commissioner would be in charge - probably Franz Jost.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
