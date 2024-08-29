Because of the 2022 blockade
Berlin Airport sues Last Generation
Berlin Airport is suing several Last Generation activists for damages. The claim relates to a blockade action in November 2022 and seeks around 33,000 euros.
This sum is intended to compensate for the costs of restoring flight operations and lost revenue due to canceled flight movements, said a spokeswoman for Berlin Brandenburg Airport. She cited repair work on the airport fence and lost fees for take-offs and landings as examples. The lawsuit was filed with the Cottbus Regional Court.
On November 24, 2022, climate activists from the Last Generation brought flight operations to a standstill for almost two hours. According to the police, two groups gained access to the airport grounds at the time. Some of them had glued themselves to the ground.
Berlin Airport stopped operations on both runways. At the time, several thousand passengers from a total of 40 flights were affected, which were either canceled or diverted.
Here you can see a Last Generation post on recent protests.
"Perpetrators must answer for themselves"
With its lawsuit, the airport company says it wants to show "that it has zero tolerance for such blockades and that the perpetrators must also answer to the airport." So far, there have been a total of four attempts by climate activists to force their way into the security area of Berlin Airport. However, operations only had to be interrupted once.
