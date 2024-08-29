Praterstern: 61-year-old dies after being pushed

On the morning of January 8, in Praterstern, the 45-year-old was actually just going shopping and meeting up with a friend when he heard an argument between the victim and a woman. The woman is said to have stolen the victim's wallet. When the 45-year-old Viennese man with ten previous convictions got involved, the situation between the two became heated. "Don't interfere or I'll knock you down", the 61-year-old is said to have said to the accused. The 45-year-old pushed the victim, causing him to fall to the ground. "There hasn't been a day when he hasn't attacked someone," the defendant justifies himself in the trial and pleads self-defense. "He threatened to smash my head in if I interfered," he continued.