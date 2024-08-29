Drama in Vienna
Praterstern: 61-year-old dies after being pushed
On January 8th, a tragic accident occurred at Vienna's Praterstern, which ended in death for a 61-year-old man. A 45-year-old Viennese man pushed the victim after an argument. The man suffered serious head injuries and died eight days later in hospital.
On the morning of January 8, in Praterstern, the 45-year-old was actually just going shopping and meeting up with a friend when he heard an argument between the victim and a woman. The woman is said to have stolen the victim's wallet. When the 45-year-old Viennese man with ten previous convictions got involved, the situation between the two became heated. "Don't interfere or I'll knock you down", the 61-year-old is said to have said to the accused. The 45-year-old pushed the victim, causing him to fall to the ground. "There hasn't been a day when he hasn't attacked someone," the defendant justifies himself in the trial and pleads self-defense. "He threatened to smash my head in if I interfered," he continued.
"I thought he was after compensation for pain and suffering," said the defendant when he saw the victim lying there. He is said not to have seen the fall. Bystanders called the ambulance.
No chance for the victim
8 days after the incident, the 61-year-old overweight victim died of his injuries. Medical intervention was attempted to save the man's life - but to no avail. When asked how long the man would have survived without medical care, the coroner replied: "He would have died within 24 hours."
His previous convictions did not exactly play into the man's hands. The panel of lay judges chaired by Philipp Krasa sentenced the "pusher" to seven and a half years in prison. "We know that you didn't want to die. However, you are of course responsible for the fall." The verdict is final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
