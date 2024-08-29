High above Kitzbühel
My favorite e-bike tour: Take the cable car to the start
This e-bike tour is in many ways a new addition to our popular bike tips. The "Krone" e-bikers Franz Posch and Toni Silberberger have tested the offer from Bergbahn Kitzbühel - and we would like to present it to you.
Using a mountain railroad for bike transportation can make sense for many reasons. In any case, it is quick, saves battery power and energy. And fortunately, most Tyrolean mountain railroads offer this service in summer.
The bikes are hung on special hooks on the side of the gondola or chairlift - and off you go. Once at the top, you can enjoy the freedom high above the valleys - with full energy reserves.
Fantastic bike routes to choose from
Today's tour starts at the Hahnenkamm cable car parking lot - free to use with a lift ticket. You pay €33.50 for the ascent including bike transport.
Once you arrive at the world-famous Hahnenkamm, you can enjoy a fantastic view of Kitzbühel and the Kitzbüheler Horn. Now it's time to get pedaling! You can set off high up on the mountain on fantastic bike routes, all of which deserve the grade one.
Over the Pengelstein to Kirchberg
Passing the starting house of the Hahnenkamm downhill run (which can be visited) directly on the race course, the route first takes you to the Ehrenbachhöhe reservoir, then on towards Jufen and Pengelstein and the famous 3S cable car.
Facts and figures
- Travel time: With the use of the cable car and short stops to enjoy the view, you can expect 2.30 hours.
- Distance: The entire route is 37.9 kilometers long.
- Elevation gain: 1300 m uphill and downhill.
- Requirements: Good physical condition is required for the whole route, helmet, knee protection, gloves, first-aid kit, water bottle. Some steep passages, so take short breaks - brakes cool down.
- Refreshment stops: Hahnenkammstüberl Pengelstein Restaurant.
After the Pengelstein reservoir, our route leads off to the right in the direction of Aschau - Pengelstein valley station Skirast.
This is a beautiful forest path, albeit with some steep sections down to the valley, continuing on to Kirchberg and on the cycle path back to Kitzbühel (well signposted).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
