New association annoyed: “We are not an animal shelter!”

"Still want to be a point of contact"

Then there are the financial costs. Nevertheless, the issue will continue to be addressed. "The need for animals in Spittal is unfortunately very great! We still want to be a contact point, but we have to reorient ourselves, because the way we are currently set up, we are far too small and overwhelmed," says Hinteregger, who wants to gather information at the Animal Welfare Day in Klagenfurt on September 7 in order to counteract the problem.