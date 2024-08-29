Vorteilswelt
Fatal accident

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
29.08.2024 06:46

Death never sleeps: At 3.24 a.m., the Hof fire brigade near Mondsee was alerted to a traffic accident. A driver had hit a crash barrier with his car. The car flew into the forest, crashed into a rootstock and overturned. The occupant was ejected and died.

comment

The Hof near Mondsee volunteer fire department was alerted to a traffic accident in the district of Höribach at 3.24 a.m. on Thursday, reports Christian Stoxreiter from the Mondsee section fire brigade command. 
Chief of operations Hannes Wesenauer described the situation on arrival as follows: "A car traveling from Mondsee towards Thalgau hit the guard rail, took off and jumped into the adjacent forest. Several trees were torn down and the vehicle overturned on impact with a rootstock. The driver was thrown out of the vehicle and fatally injured!".

The car had caused a real impact (Bild: AFK Mondsee/C. Stoxreiter)
The car had caused a real impact
Came to rest on the roof
The vehicle involved in the accident was thrown out of the forest and came to rest on its roof on the road. After the driver's airbag and the passenger airbag in the overturned vehicle had been triggered, the Hof fire department team searched the area of the accident site for a possible passenger.

The vehicle is now just a pile of scrap metal (Bild: AFK Mndsee/C. Stoxreiter)
The vehicle is now just a pile of scrap metal
No other person found
No other person was found during the search. As oil and diesel were leaking from the badly deformed car, the oil vehicle of the Mondsee fire department was alerted. The fire departments pumped out the remaining contents of the tank and removed the wreckage from the road and the forest. 31 firefighters, police, Red Cross and an emergency doctor were deployed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

