The Hof near Mondsee volunteer fire department was alerted to a traffic accident in the district of Höribach at 3.24 a.m. on Thursday, reports Christian Stoxreiter from the Mondsee section fire brigade command.

Chief of operations Hannes Wesenauer described the situation on arrival as follows: "A car traveling from Mondsee towards Thalgau hit the guard rail, took off and jumped into the adjacent forest. Several trees were torn down and the vehicle overturned on impact with a rootstock. The driver was thrown out of the vehicle and fatally injured!".