Tennis doubles in Bad Waltersdorf is a highlight

It all starts on September 13th and 14th with the international match against Turkey. Captain Jürgen Melzer had an easier time with the nominations. "I can't yet say who will play," the 43-year-old says. Why? Simple explanation. "Dominic Thiem is not an issue. I'll talk to Sebastian Ofner in the next few days about his injury and what his plan is. His health is the big question mark. Lucas Miedler, on the other hand, is absolutely convinced that he can play," said Melzer.