Tennis doubles in Bad Waltersdorf is a highlight
First the Davis Cup and then the Challenger - in mid-September, tennis fans in Bad Waltersdorf are in for a treat. The events presented by the "Krone" will once again captivate numerous fans. Young star Joel Schwärzler will receive a wild card for the ATP tournament.
"For Styria, this event double is the highlight par excellence!" enthuses Styrian association president Barbara Muhr, when asked about the Davis Cup and the Challenger tournament in Bad Waltersdorf.
It all starts on September 13th and 14th with the international match against Turkey. Captain Jürgen Melzer had an easier time with the nominations. "I can't yet say who will play," the 43-year-old says. Why? Simple explanation. "Dominic Thiem is not an issue. I'll talk to Sebastian Ofner in the next few days about his injury and what his plan is. His health is the big question mark. Lucas Miedler, on the other hand, is absolutely convinced that he can play," said Melzer.
All information on the events
Davis Cup
Date: September 13 and 14
Venue: Sportaktivpark Bad Waltersdorf
Level: World Group I
Opponent: Turkey
Bad Waltersdorf Trophy
Date: September 15-22
Venue: Sportaktivpark Bad Waltersdorf
Level: ATP 125 Challenger
Prize money: 125,000 euros
Top 100 players in the entry list: Thiago Seyboth Wild (Bra/No. 68), Thiago Monteiro (Bra/75), Federico Coria (Arg/79), Jaume Munar (Spa/84), Daniel Altmaier (D/89).
Austrians on the entry list: Filip Misolic (St/No. 224), Dennis Novak (Nö/238), Lukas Neumayer (Sb/320), Sandro Kopp (Ti/339), Maximilian Neuchrist (W/351), Joel Schwärzler (Vb/375/wildcard for the main event).
But Melzer can already promise the Styrian organizers: "You certainly don't need to have studied to know that Filip Misolic will be at the Davis Cup." In any case, he will nominate a powerful team for the duel with the Turks.
The tournament continues on September 15 in Bad Waltersdorf with the Challenger, which has a strong field. The Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild (No. 68 in the world) leads the field. A total of five players from the top 100 are taking part! Already fixed: Austria's young star Joel Schwärzler receives a wildcard from the organizers around Peter Westner and Sascha Freitag!
