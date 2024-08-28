Vorteilswelt
Two top events

Tennis doubles in Bad Waltersdorf is a highlight

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 15:47

First the Davis Cup and then the Challenger - in mid-September, tennis fans in Bad Waltersdorf are in for a treat. The events presented by the "Krone" will once again captivate numerous fans. Young star Joel Schwärzler will receive a wild card for the ATP tournament.

comment0 Kommentare

"For Styria, this event double is the highlight par excellence!" enthuses Styrian association president Barbara Muhr, when asked about the Davis Cup and the Challenger tournament in Bad Waltersdorf.

Captain Jürgen Melzer spoke at the Teamhotel Spa Resort Styria in Bad Waltersdorf about his agony of choice for the nomination. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Captain Jürgen Melzer spoke at the Teamhotel Spa Resort Styria in Bad Waltersdorf about his agony of choice for the nomination.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

It all starts on September 13th and 14th with the international match against Turkey. Captain Jürgen Melzer had an easier time with the nominations. "I can't yet say who will play," the 43-year-old says. Why? Simple explanation. "Dominic Thiem is not an issue. I'll talk to Sebastian Ofner in the next few days about his injury and what his plan is. His health is the big question mark. Lucas Miedler, on the other hand, is absolutely convinced that he can play," said Melzer.

All information on the events

Davis Cup

Date: September 13 and 14
Venue: Sportaktivpark Bad Waltersdorf
Level: World Group I
Opponent: Turkey

Bad Waltersdorf Trophy

Date: September 15-22
Venue: Sportaktivpark Bad Waltersdorf
Level: ATP 125 Challenger
Prize money: 125,000 euros
Top 100 players in the entry list: Thiago Seyboth Wild (Bra/No. 68), Thiago Monteiro (Bra/75), Federico Coria (Arg/79), Jaume Munar (Spa/84), Daniel Altmaier (D/89).
Austrians on the entry list: Filip Misolic (St/No. 224), Dennis Novak (Nö/238), Lukas Neumayer (Sb/320), Sandro Kopp (Ti/339), Maximilian Neuchrist (W/351), Joel Schwärzler (Vb/375/wildcard for the main event).

But Melzer can already promise the Styrian organizers: "You certainly don't need to have studied to know that Filip Misolic will be at the Davis Cup." In any case, he will nominate a powerful team for the duel with the Turks.

Austria's future stock Joel Schwärzler gets a wild card for the home tournament. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Austria's future stock Joel Schwärzler gets a wild card for the home tournament.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

The tournament continues on September 15 in Bad Waltersdorf with the Challenger, which has a strong field. The Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild (No. 68 in the world) leads the field. A total of five players from the top 100 are taking part! Already fixed: Austria's young star Joel Schwärzler receives a wildcard from the organizers around Peter Westner and Sascha Freitag!

