Already at the top of the pop charts at the age of 11

Schoolgirl rocks stages

Real pop fans already know Amelie from the Schlager fun with Andy Borg or from the Star Night at Lake Neusiedl. The schoolgirl's diary is well filled: On September 7, she will be singing in the opening act at the Eichenwald Open Air in Horitschon in Burgenland, where Chris Steger and Melissa Naschenweng will also be rocking the stage. And she won't miss the Oktoberfest in Traisen in the district of Lilienfeld either - and will provide the atmosphere at the Frühschoppen.