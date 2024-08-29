Talent from Lower Austria
Already at the top of the pop charts at the age of 11
11-year-old Amelie Ricca from the district of Baden is really soaring "High above the clouds" with her new hit and has secured first place in the Austrian Schlager charts.
Amelie Ricca celebrates her 12th birthday in October. But she received a special present weeks before that: the 11-year-old topped the Austrian Schlager charts with her new song "Hoch über den Wolken". "When I sang the song on stage for the first time, many members of the audience sang along loudly to the second chorus, even though the song is completely new. That somehow shows me that the song is catchy," says the pop starlet from the Baden district.
In the meantime, she has slipped to 2nd place with the new song, which is still a considerable achievement for the young talent. After all, she has already been in first place seven times with a total of five different titles.
Schoolgirl rocks stages
Real pop fans already know Amelie from the Schlager fun with Andy Borg or from the Star Night at Lake Neusiedl. The schoolgirl's diary is well filled: On September 7, she will be singing in the opening act at the Eichenwald Open Air in Horitschon in Burgenland, where Chris Steger and Melissa Naschenweng will also be rocking the stage. And she won't miss the Oktoberfest in Traisen in the district of Lilienfeld either - and will provide the atmosphere at the Frühschoppen.
