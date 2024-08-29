Europa League qualifier
After a 1-1 draw in the first leg at FCSB Bucharest, LASK will be looking to hold on and secure their place in the Europa League. We will be reporting live from 8.30pm - see ticker below.
After a modest start to the soccer season, LASK want to take the first step towards a turnaround with a success on the international stage. The team from Linz will host FCSB on Thursday (20:30) in the second leg of the Europa League play-off qualifier at the Steaua Stadium in Bucharest. Despite numerous absentees and a 1-1 draw at home, the Athletics are optimistic of reaching the league phase. In the event of defeat, the Conference League awaits.
After 2019, 2020 and 2023, Linz are aiming to reach Europe's second-highest club competition for the fourth time. "I am absolutely convinced that we will progress to the next round if we deliver what we are capable of," emphasized LASK coach Thomas Darazs ahead of the trip to Bucharest. However, this has not been the case recently, either nationally or internationally. Three defeats in a row in the Bundesliga, plus the draw at home against the Romanian champions.
"I'm not satisfied with the performance against Austria (1:2 on Sunday), but we can turn that around in Bucharest. We were clearly superior at home in the first half. I don't want to bury my head in the sand, I know what the team is made of," explained Darazs, who said after the setback at the weekend: "I'm motivated and focused and in good spirits that we'll get it right. But it won't happen overnight."
Boateng probably not a starting eleven option
The LASK coach will have to replace many key players in Bucharest, above all captain Robert Zulj (broken nose), goalkeeper Tobias Lawal (muscle problems in his thigh), team striker Maximilian Entrup (knee problems) and the Champions League-experienced central defender Hrvoje Smolcic. Former world champion Jerome Boateng made two brief appearances, but the German is not yet fit enough for 90 minutes.
As against Austria, Jörg Siebenhandl will be in goal. He also hopes that his team will finally show the potential that it is supposed to have. "We have to show what we can do on the pitch. Unfortunately, we haven't shown that recently. We mustn't make our opponents strong tomorrow by making mistakes," explained the goalkeeper.
However, Bucharest are not yet in top form either. FCSB are in second-last place in the domestic league with just one win from six games.
