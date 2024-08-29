"I'm not satisfied with the performance against Austria (1:2 on Sunday), but we can turn that around in Bucharest. We were clearly superior at home in the first half. I don't want to bury my head in the sand, I know what the team is made of," explained Darazs, who said after the setback at the weekend: "I'm motivated and focused and in good spirits that we'll get it right. But it won't happen overnight."