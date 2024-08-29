The last inn in the village: History

Long-time landlady held the fort until the age of 83

The lights went out at the Kammerlander the previous year because the long-serving landlady Elisabeth retired at the age of 83. The end of the last inn seemed sealed. "But now a tenant couple has been found," says Reiter with good news. On Saturday (31.8.), the Kammerlander is celebrating its reopening. A centuries-old tradition is being continued in St. Gertraudi. In other villages, all that remains is the memory of the pub around the corner - and perhaps a few old pictures of it.