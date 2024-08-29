Tradition preserved
The last inn in the village: History
The pub around the corner - where does that still exist? In many places, this tradition is passé. A message from St. Gertraudi in the Tyrolean lowlands is good news. New life is being breathed into a centuries-old inn there.
It's hard to believe: according to Martin Reiter, his home village of St. Gertraudi (municipality of Reith i. A.) once had ten (!) inns - with just around 250 inhabitants.
All that remains of the traditional inns is the 250-year-old Gasthof Kammerlander next to the church. Waggoners, miners and boatmen from the Inn River once stopped there. Tiled stoves warmed the dining rooms and a chestnut tree in the garden provided shade in summer. Historical photos from the archive of hobby historian Reiter bear witness to the splendor of the pretty inn.
Long-time landlady held the fort until the age of 83
The lights went out at the Kammerlander the previous year because the long-serving landlady Elisabeth retired at the age of 83. The end of the last inn seemed sealed. "But now a tenant couple has been found," says Reiter with good news. On Saturday (31.8.), the Kammerlander is celebrating its reopening. A centuries-old tradition is being continued in St. Gertraudi. In other villages, all that remains is the memory of the pub around the corner - and perhaps a few old pictures of it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.