Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At the end of the world

ÖSV lady surprised with sushi on her fall anniversary

Nachrichten
29.08.2024 06:55

While summer is picking up speed again in Austria, the southern tip of Argentina is in the depths of winter. Perfect conditions for the red-white-red ski aces to prepare for the upcoming World Championship season. This also applies to Elisabeth Kappaurer from Vorarlberg, who is "celebrating" a very special anniversary these days.

comment0 Kommentare

"Today I celebrated the fifth birthday of my little legs," Elisabeth Kappaurer told the Krone on Tuesday evening. The background: on August 27, 2019, she broke her right tibia and fibula during training in Ushuaia, Argentina - also known as the "city at the end of the world" - and suffered an avulsion fracture to her left tibial plateau.

"It's a little holiday for me"
"Lisi" is currently back in Ushuaia, where she is preparing for the World Championship season with the ÖSV team. "As it's the first summer without pain and surgery for me in a long time, I'm in top shape," said the 29-year-old, who is currently focusing on giant slalom training. "But I will also be skiing super-G here. I'm particularly looking forward to that." On Tuesday, the day of her fateful fall, she left her skis in the cellar: "That's a little holiday for me, I'm not skiing on that day. I'll keep it that way."

Elisabeth Kappaurer is currently preparing for the new season with the ÖSV team in Tierra del Fuego. (Bild: zVg)
Elisabeth Kappaurer is currently preparing for the new season with the ÖSV team in Tierra del Fuego.
(Bild: zVg)

Then as now: Scheib surprised with sushi
Lisi received a special surprise from teammate Julia Scheib. "She brought me a huge pack of sushi to the hospital after my crash in 2019," reveals the head rider. "Tonight she surprised me with sushi again, we played cards and then sat together for a long time. I was very happy about that!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf