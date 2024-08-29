ÖSV lady surprised with sushi on her fall anniversary

"It's a little holiday for me"

"Lisi" is currently back in Ushuaia, where she is preparing for the World Championship season with the ÖSV team. "As it's the first summer without pain and surgery for me in a long time, I'm in top shape," said the 29-year-old, who is currently focusing on giant slalom training. "But I will also be skiing super-G here. I'm particularly looking forward to that." On Tuesday, the day of her fateful fall, she left her skis in the cellar: "That's a little holiday for me, I'm not skiing on that day. I'll keep it that way."