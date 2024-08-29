At the end of the world
ÖSV lady surprised with sushi on her fall anniversary
While summer is picking up speed again in Austria, the southern tip of Argentina is in the depths of winter. Perfect conditions for the red-white-red ski aces to prepare for the upcoming World Championship season. This also applies to Elisabeth Kappaurer from Vorarlberg, who is "celebrating" a very special anniversary these days.
"Today I celebrated the fifth birthday of my little legs," Elisabeth Kappaurer told the Krone on Tuesday evening. The background: on August 27, 2019, she broke her right tibia and fibula during training in Ushuaia, Argentina - also known as the "city at the end of the world" - and suffered an avulsion fracture to her left tibial plateau.
"It's a little holiday for me"
"Lisi" is currently back in Ushuaia, where she is preparing for the World Championship season with the ÖSV team. "As it's the first summer without pain and surgery for me in a long time, I'm in top shape," said the 29-year-old, who is currently focusing on giant slalom training. "But I will also be skiing super-G here. I'm particularly looking forward to that." On Tuesday, the day of her fateful fall, she left her skis in the cellar: "That's a little holiday for me, I'm not skiing on that day. I'll keep it that way."
Then as now: Scheib surprised with sushi
Lisi received a special surprise from teammate Julia Scheib. "She brought me a huge pack of sushi to the hospital after my crash in 2019," reveals the head rider. "Tonight she surprised me with sushi again, we played cards and then sat together for a long time. I was very happy about that!"
