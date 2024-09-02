Enjoy seminars & events with castle flair

Whether it's a seminar, conference or company celebration - within the centuries-old walls of the adjacent Friedensburg Schlaining Castle, events become an experience thanks to the historical ambience, modern equipment and technology as well as personal service. From the Burgstüberl to the magnificent Knights' Hall and the versatile seminar rooms, there is a suitable location for every event with a maximum capacity of 260 people. The combination of various rooms offers a high degree of flexibility. Ideal for being creative and productive.