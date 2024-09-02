Conferences in southern Burgenland
Enjoy seminars & events with castle flair
The Burghotel Schlaining offers versatile seminar and conference rooms in a historic setting, ideal for creative meetings and successful events.
Located in the idyllic surroundings of southern Burgenland amidst picturesque hills, Burghotel Schlaining combines modern comfort with historical charm. The immediate proximity to Schlaining Castle offers short distances and extensive possibilities for seminars, meetings, conferences, events and much more.
Whether it's a seminar, conference or company celebration - within the centuries-old walls of the adjacent Friedensburg Schlaining Castle, events become an experience thanks to the historical ambience, modern equipment and technology as well as personal service. From the Burgstüberl to the magnificent Knights' Hall and the versatile seminar rooms, there is a suitable location for every event with a maximum capacity of 260 people. The combination of various rooms offers a high degree of flexibility. Ideal for being creative and productive.
After a successful seminar, the 64 stylishly furnished rooms offer the perfect place to relax. The Burghotel Schlaining enchants its guests with a great ambience, which is expressed in a historic building with tasteful furnishings and timeless design.
Culinary delights are also on offer at the Burghotel. The lavish breakfast buffet with regional products entices many a guest out of bed. During the day, the bistro kitchen in "das Kranich" serves hearty snacks, menus, coffee and cake.
Wine lovers can enjoy an extensive collection of the best wines from Burgenland in the Vinothek Burgenland wine tasting room with its rustic, historic vaulted ceiling. Regular tastings and wine events round off the offer.
Castle Hotel Schlaining
Conference Hotel Schlaining Ges.m.b.H.
Klingergasse 2-4
7461 Stadtschlaining
+ 43 3355 2600
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
