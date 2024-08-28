Judge denies punching duo “most important wish”

Queuing was the cause of the argument

In any case, the argument at around five o'clock in the morning was about the fact that the victim did not let one of the boys and his acquaintance - she was not named as a witness, by the way - in front of him quickly enough at the kebab stand. Then a remark about the 21-year-old's purple sweater - whether he was an Austria Vienna fan - was allegedly made and that was apparently enough for him to strike his opponent with his fist.