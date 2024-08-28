At the horse pond
Construction of the new Festival Center begins
Start of construction for the new Festival Center on Herbert-von-Karajan-Platz: the first work begins in September. Extensive effects on traffic are to be expected. The construction crane will be positioned on a bridge above the road due to lack of space.
The plans were drawn up by architects Marte.Marte. The building is being financed in its entirety by Swiss entrepreneur and patron of the arts Hans-Peter Wild, who already owns the Hotel Schloss Mönchstein and the Goldener Hirsch in Salzburg. The 12 million is the largest private donation in the history of the Salzburg Festival.
"The space here will experience a whole new architectural beauty," says President Kristina Hammer happily, thanking the financier. Architect Stefan Marte speaks of a difficult task: "We decided relatively quickly not to submit a classic building, but to come up with a kind of dramaturgy." Festival-goers should be drawn into "a fascinating world."
The Festival Center will not only benefit the people of Salzburg, but all visitors to this beautiful city. The beautiful square in the heart of the old town will be completely revitalized.
Kristina Hammer, Festspielpräsidentin
The main pillars of the construction project: the building of the former Café Niemetz will be demolished. The area in front of the Schüttkasten will open up towards the city and the festival district. A festival room with wall paneling will be created adjacent to the Pferdeschwemme, where visitors can stroll through. A glass pavilion with an underground hall is located in the current courtyard.
Extensive impact on traffic
Extensive effects on traffic are to be expected. Herbert-von-Karajan-Platz will only have one lane of traffic during the construction phase. The traffic lights will be relocated in front of the Neutor. A construction crane will stand above the road on a bridge solution and will also be used for the first construction phase of the "Festival District 2030" project on the opposite side, where a cooling center is being built. The pedestrian path will be retained.
Major project "Renovation in the festival district" starts at the same time
The first work in the festival district will start at the same time: work on the planned workshop building in Mönchsberg is due to be completed in 2026. The Neutor will then also be closed for several months. The Grosses Festspielhaus will not be renovated until fall 2027. Alternative venues will be needed for the 2028/29 festival season. Tests are currently underway, including a roof over the grandstand on Domplatz. Costs for phase one: around 400 million euros. In a final construction phase, the Haus für Mozart and Felsenreitschule will then be renovated.
Timetable: The entire refurbishment should be completed by 2033
The ticket office is moving and will be located at Wiener-Philharmoniker-Gasse 3 from October 7 until completion. The shell of the Festival Center is due to be completed by August 2025. If everything goes according to plan, the new visitor center will be ready in spring 2026 and the entire major project in the festival district will be completed in 2033.
