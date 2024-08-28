Construction of the new Festival Center begins

Major project "Renovation in the festival district" starts at the same time

The first work in the festival district will start at the same time: work on the planned workshop building in Mönchsberg is due to be completed in 2026. The Neutor will then also be closed for several months. The Grosses Festspielhaus will not be renovated until fall 2027. Alternative venues will be needed for the 2028/29 festival season. Tests are currently underway, including a roof over the grandstand on Domplatz. Costs for phase one: around 400 million euros. In a final construction phase, the Haus für Mozart and Felsenreitschule will then be renovated.