Reservoir dries up
Experts concerned about drought in Greece
There is still water, but the news is alarming: the Mornos reservoir, which supplies the Greek metropolis of Athens with fresh water, has shrunk by a good quarter over the past two years. According to the national weather authority in Athens, this is due to a lack of rain, high temperatures and mild winters with little snowfall and therefore less thawing water.
Based on satellite data, the authority's experts have calculated that the area of the Mornos reservoir has shrunk from a good 17 square kilometers to around twelve square kilometers within two years. The sharpest decline has occurred in the past twelve months.
Sunken village reappears
The low water level is so extreme that the village of Kallio, which was once submerged in the water masses of the reservoir, has reappeared, as reported by the TV station Open. On Crete, the level of the Aposelemi dam is dropping, and on the Peloponnese peninsula, the level of the artificial lake Pinios is very low.
The drought is also making life increasingly difficult for people and nature in northern Greece. The drought is clearly evident at the Pikrolimni salt lake, whose mud baths once attracted tourists and which has now almost completely dried up. The surrounding municipality of Kilkis has asked residents to use water sparingly.
And it's not just there that people are in need: the General Secretariat for Civil Protection has declared a state of emergency for 14 municipalities throughout the country with regard to water supply, including popular vacation islands such as Crete, Sifnos, Leros and Kefalonia.
Rain should come soon
The next rain is eagerly awaited. Meteorologists are predicting that it will come in the next few days. They are expecting precipitation in large parts of the country. Alternatively, the Greeks are pinning their hopes on a country saying that a hot, rainy summer is followed by a cold, snowy winter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.