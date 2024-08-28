Win tickets for the best cabaret plays

On 13 September, the show continues in Maria Lanzendorf with Malarina and her program "Serbs die slowly": How do the Serbs, a nation whose image has been severely tarnished since the murder of the emperor and Srebrenica, integrate themselves into a country like Austria, whose history teachers report on this very same murder of the emperor with unrelenting shock? Malarina invites us to a history lesson from Sarajevo to Ibiza and comes to terms with the painful loss of HC Strache. Of course, the question of "how things will go on for us Serbs without HC" is also answered.