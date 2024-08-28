Kabarettherbst 2024
Win tickets for the best cabaret plays
Lovers of solid cabaret can look forward to a humorous September in Burgenland, Lower Austria and Vienna and with the "Krone" you can attend the best cabaret performances in the country. Find out what you can expect this fall and how you can win tickets here.
"Eat, drink and laugh together. What could be better for the soul?" asks Martin Fialka from the Martins Events agency, which organizes cabaret and cabaret evenings in Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland, and there are some top-class cabaret performances in store for the coming autumn that will work your stomach muscles.
Karl Kanitsch, Malarina and Pepi Hopf provide the atmosphere
Karl Kanitsch kicks off this amusing September on September 12 in Winden with his new program "Ausn Leben - Best of the last 50 years": If you no longer know, or don't yet know, what was so special about "Linde" coffee, why Burgenland grandfathers only used Dopplers, what wind turbines are really for or why women live longer than men - if you want these topics discussed in a humorous way, you've come to the right place.
On 13 September, the show continues in Maria Lanzendorf with Malarina and her program "Serbs die slowly": How do the Serbs, a nation whose image has been severely tarnished since the murder of the emperor and Srebrenica, integrate themselves into a country like Austria, whose history teachers report on this very same murder of the emperor with unrelenting shock? Malarina invites us to a history lesson from Sarajevo to Ibiza and comes to terms with the painful loss of HC Strache. Of course, the question of "how things will go on for us Serbs without HC" is also answered.
On 23 September, Pepi Hopf invites guests to the Haideröslein shelter, where he warns them about himself with his program "Vorsicht, bissiger Hopf!": "He's neither a calf-biter nor a fear-biter! He bites out of passion! Not a trace of mellowness or even resignation, no sign of a lost bite. No one is safe from Hopf. As a close observer of his fellow human beings, he lurks behind the hedges of thujas, ready to bite his own backside if necessary.
The September series concludes with Markus Hauptmann on 27 September, who will present his anniversary program "Die Stunde beendet ich" at the Karlwirt in Winden. Markus Hauptmann leads a double life. And he has been for some time. No, he is not a gangster. Markus Hauptmann is a full-time teacher. A primary school teacher. And a cabaret artist... and well, for some parents perhaps a gangster. After several years in the cabaret business, Markus Hauptmann has put together a firework display of the best punchlines, sketches and parodies from his life as a gangster...er...teacher.
October also has something to laugh about
But cabaret in Eastern Austria continues in October too. Aida Loos will be presenting her program "Zeitloos" at the Kulturhaus Bruckner on 4 October. In it, the greatest wit of her previous five programs will be performed and current and past topics will be brought to life. On October 7, Andy Lee Lang and Peter Feuchtinger will perform at Haideröslein in Vienna Simmering and present English world hits and Weana G'schichtln.
On October 9, Fredi Jirkal performs "jemand muss es ihm sagen" at the Karlwirt in Winden and poses the question of whether he has gone crazy or just plain crazy. The following day, Joesi Propkopetz & Dieter Chmelar will perform their program "Evergrins" in Lutzmannsbrug and tell stories from their lives as chroniclers and the shortcomings of the country. Their grins are often almost indistinguishable from a third-teeth grin.
On October 13, Rudi Kandera visits the Haideröslein in Vienna's eleventh district. The veteran Rudi Kandera has been on stage for more than 40 years and emerged from the legendary Spitzbuam. Now, together with his new partner Lali, he presents another very varied and entertaining program. On 16 October, Walter Kammerhofer takes to the stage in Himberg with his program "Wiad Scho", before the cabaret duo Weinzettl & Rudle present their program "5 Sterne Beziehung ... & other fairy tales" at the Karlwirt in Winden. Thomas M. Strobl will conclude the Kabarettherbst in Maria Lanzendorf on October 30 with his program "Einmal mit alles".
Win tickets for the Kabarettherbst
You now have the chance to win 10x2 tickets for each performance of the Kabarettherbst. Simply select the desired event and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is September 4, 09:00.
