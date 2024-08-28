Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Stopped by the police

Gigabit Internet: Police stop illegal practices

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 11:57

The nationwide expansion of gigabit-capable internet connections throughout Austria is in full swing. With subsidies of around 1.4 billion euros, the federal government wants to ensure that all federal states benefit from fast internet by 2030. Private providers are also investing heavily. But where large sums of money are involved, criminals are often not far behind ...

comment0 Kommentare

Criminals are trying to illegally tap into broadband expansion in Austria. However, the financial police reacted quickly and have already carried out the first successful checks to put a stop to these illegal practices. 

Consistently preventing illegal practices
"The expansion of broadband is one of the central measures of our digitalization strategy. It creates the basis for economic progress and quality of life throughout Austria. It is therefore all the more important that we consistently prevent illegal practices that jeopardize this progress," announced Finance Minister Magnus Brunner.

Zitat Icon

The expansion of broadband is one of the central measures of our digitalization strategy. It creates the basis for economic progress and quality of life throughout Austria.

Finanzminister Magnus Brunner

"We have received information from our German colleagues at the Financial Control of Undeclared Work that black sheep have crept into the construction work for broadband expansion. Unfortunately, this tip-off has also been confirmed in Austria," says Wilfried Lehner, Head of the Financial Police. Violations were uncovered in several regions in Lower Austria, where illegal practices such as wage and social dumping and violations of the Aliens Employment Act were found. A total of 34 employees from seven companies were checked. 

The financial police recently carried out successful checks in several regions of Austria, including St. Pölten, Hollabrunn, Baden and Wiener Neustadt (Bild: BMF/Finanzpolizei)
The financial police recently carried out successful checks in several regions of Austria, including St. Pölten, Hollabrunn, Baden and Wiener Neustadt
(Bild: BMF/Finanzpolizei)
(Bild: BMF/Finanzpolizei)
(Bild: BMF/Finanzpolizei)

No reporting and payroll documents
There were particularly frequent cases in which companies were unable to provide posting notifications or missing registration and payroll documents. The subcontracting of orders via several subcontractors, some of which were not operational, was also conspicuous.

In Tyrol, a construction site was shut down after ten workers were found during an inspection who were unable to provide the necessary labor law documents. The district authority withdrew the notice for the construction work and further investigations are underway. The Financial Police remain vigilant and will continue to crack down on abuses to ensure that broadband expansion in Austria proceeds without criminal machinations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf