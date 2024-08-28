Stopped by the police
Gigabit Internet: Police stop illegal practices
The nationwide expansion of gigabit-capable internet connections throughout Austria is in full swing. With subsidies of around 1.4 billion euros, the federal government wants to ensure that all federal states benefit from fast internet by 2030. Private providers are also investing heavily. But where large sums of money are involved, criminals are often not far behind ...
Criminals are trying to illegally tap into broadband expansion in Austria. However, the financial police reacted quickly and have already carried out the first successful checks to put a stop to these illegal practices.
Consistently preventing illegal practices
"The expansion of broadband is one of the central measures of our digitalization strategy. It creates the basis for economic progress and quality of life throughout Austria. It is therefore all the more important that we consistently prevent illegal practices that jeopardize this progress," announced Finance Minister Magnus Brunner.
The expansion of broadband is one of the central measures of our digitalization strategy. It creates the basis for economic progress and quality of life throughout Austria.
Finanzminister Magnus Brunner
"We have received information from our German colleagues at the Financial Control of Undeclared Work that black sheep have crept into the construction work for broadband expansion. Unfortunately, this tip-off has also been confirmed in Austria," says Wilfried Lehner, Head of the Financial Police. Violations were uncovered in several regions in Lower Austria, where illegal practices such as wage and social dumping and violations of the Aliens Employment Act were found. A total of 34 employees from seven companies were checked.
No reporting and payroll documents
There were particularly frequent cases in which companies were unable to provide posting notifications or missing registration and payroll documents. The subcontracting of orders via several subcontractors, some of which were not operational, was also conspicuous.
In Tyrol, a construction site was shut down after ten workers were found during an inspection who were unable to provide the necessary labor law documents. The district authority withdrew the notice for the construction work and further investigations are underway. The Financial Police remain vigilant and will continue to crack down on abuses to ensure that broadband expansion in Austria proceeds without criminal machinations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.