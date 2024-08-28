Gigabit Internet: Police stop illegal practices

"We have received information from our German colleagues at the Financial Control of Undeclared Work that black sheep have crept into the construction work for broadband expansion. Unfortunately, this tip-off has also been confirmed in Austria," says Wilfried Lehner, Head of the Financial Police. Violations were uncovered in several regions in Lower Austria, where illegal practices such as wage and social dumping and violations of the Aliens Employment Act were found. A total of 34 employees from seven companies were checked.