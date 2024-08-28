“Babler is the sad clown of domestic politics”

In a further point, both duelists discussed the recently presented FPÖ economic program, some of the content of which is aimed at the ÖVP. For example, no new taxes, and therefore no wealth or inheritance tax. And a reduction in non-wage labor costs. Mölzer: "It is a very business-friendly program that will make it difficult for the ÖVP to say 'no' to the FPÖ after the election." Glawischnig adds: "It is also an offer to ÖVP voters who are still from the Kurz era. However, it is very cost-intensive and Kickl has not mentioned how he intends to finance it. But Kickl actually comes from the left side of the FPÖ and has often taken social issues into account in the past. These are not included here." Mölzer concludes: "With the ÖVP, there will be a party that sees the economic program in the same way as the FPÖ."