Terminally ill
Star photographer Toscani: “I’ve lost 40 kilos”
He is one of the biggest names in international photography: Italian star photographer Oliviero Toscani has repeatedly caused controversy with his advertising campaigns - for the Benetton brand, for example. The 82-year-old is now seriously ill.
For the Milan daily newspaper "Corriere della Sera", he was not afraid to be photographed looking severely emaciated. He lamented that he had lost 40 kilos and was suffering from a rare disease.
"I don't know how much time I have left"
"I've lost 40 kilos in a year. I can't even drink wine anymore: the taste has been severely altered by the medication," said Toscani in an interview on Wednesday.
He suffers from the incurable disease amyloidosis. "You don't know how much time I have left to live, but of course I'm not interested in living like this," explained the photographer, who is undergoing experimental treatment.
No fear of death
"I never thought I would experience something like this, it's a new situation to face," Toscani added. He is not afraid of dying, "as long as it doesn't hurt". "Besides, I've lived too much and too well, I'm spoiled. I never had an employer, I was always free," said the photographer.
Since the 1980s, Oliviero Toscani has repeatedly caused a stir with his campaigns for the fashion chain United Colors of Benetton with shocking images of bleeding soldiers, terminally ill people and HIV-positive people.
Great sensation and hostility
The Milan native has become known for breaking norms and taboos in his photographic work. His pictures of a terminally ill AIDS patient, a newborn baby still covered in blood, anorexics and a "penis calendar", for example, caused quite a stir and also attracted hostility.
In the late 1980s, for example, he was accused of racism after a campaign showing a black woman breastfeeding a white baby.
