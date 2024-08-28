Carinthian woman dies in accident drama in Switzerland

Crashed head-on into a tree

For reasons as yet unexplained, she drove her car, which is registered in Styria, off the edge of the road on the left in a right-hand bend and crashed head-on into a tree. While the 63-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the accident and the 54-year-old woman - both also Austrian citizens - in the back seat suffered injuries of indeterminate severity, the 84-year-old Carinthian woman died at the scene of the accident. The two injured persons were taken by helicopter to nearby hospitals for further treatment.