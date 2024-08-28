The AfD is particularly strong in the former GDR

Wagner explains why support for the AfD, which is classified by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Saxony and Thuringia as definitely right-wing extremist, is so high in the former GDR in particular by its past under the socialist regime. The political scientist from the Free University of Berlin explains that the GDR had decided to be an anti-fascist state and that there was therefore hardly any critical reappraisal, "questioning what this still means for us today". Furthermore, West Germany had a different image of democracy, as the introduction of democracy after the Second World War was positively associated with the accompanying economic upturn. For citizens of the former GDR, "it was completely different. The introduction of representative democracy on the Federal Republic model coincided with a period of mass unemployment. In other words, this cognitive link between prosperity and democracy in the East was never able to develop in the same way as in the West".