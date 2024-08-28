After love rumors
Romance with Johnny Depp? What Jenna Ortega says
Since her role in "Wednesday", Jenna Ortega has been considered one of the most sought-after young stars in Hollywood. Which also means that there is always speculation about her love life. Now the 21-year-old has spoken out for the first time about what she considers to be the "craziest rumor" that has ever circulated about her: her alleged secret romance with Johnny Depp.
In August 2023, the gossip website "Deuxmoi" reported that Ortega and Depp had been spotted together on the set of the sequel to "Beetlejuice". Insiders made it out to be a steady relationship, which both sides allegedly wanted to keep secret due to the 40-year age difference.
"Laughed out loud"
Ortega now revealed in an interview with "BuzzFeed" that she was blindsided when she was approached by a co-star about her alleged lover: "I was on set when Richard E. Grant came up to me and said, 'Oh, so you're dating Johnny! I laughed out loud ... Because I didn't know this person personally."
Ortega's astonishment grew even more when she found out more details: "They said that our relationship was serious and that I had asked everyone to leave us alone. That was so crazy for me. I never said anything like that!" She therefore found this tall tale "just hilarious".
Depp denied it
While the actress left the rumors uncommented at the time, Depp immediately denied the alleged affair through a spokesperson in the magazine "NME": "Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Miss Ortega. He has never met her or spoken to her. He is shocked by the vicious, infamous rumors that have been circulated for the sole purpose of damaging his reputation and career!"
The fact that the relationship rumor persisted for months was probably due to the fact that a meeting between Johnny and Jenna seemed at least plausible. Both Depp and Ortega have a close relationship with Tim Burton. The director has worked with Depp on several successful films such as "Edward and the Scissorhands" and "Sweeney Todd".
Guest appearance in "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice"?
Ortega became famous worldwide thanks to Burton, who gave her the lead role in "Wednesday". She can also be seen as Winona Ryder's daughter in "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice" - in which Depp is supposed to make a guest appearance. If you believe the rumors ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
