Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

UTMB final

Pinzgauer runs towards a major highlight

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 09:00

Mountain runner Hans-Peter Innerhofer is facing his first ultra final in Chamonix: "It's going to be brutal". Brother Manuel will be competing in Kitzbühel on Sunday.

comment0 Kommentare

Panoramic views of the Mont Blanc massif, a 55-kilometre route, almost 3,500 vertical metres and a finish surrounded by fanatical fans in Chamonix: that's what trail runner Hans-Peter Innerhofer can expect on Thursday at the final of the UTMB World Series in the French-Swiss border region. "I'm a bit tense, but I'm still really looking forward to it," says the Pinzgau native, who is looking forward to his first ultra final with great anticipation.

After all, he has good experience of the competition area. He finished 19th in this year's Mont Blanc Marathon, which he would also be happy with on Thursday.

Yesterday, the 29-year-old traveled to France with his girlfriend Lisa. That's why so shortly before the start of the race, "because I'm usually so nervous." He also made a conscious decision not to stay in the team apartment so as not to have any obligations before the competition and to be able to focus fully on his race. "Otherwise there are so many events I would have to take part in, I'm not interested in that."

He managed to qualify in just one race. In Istria (Croatia) in April, he came second straight away. His brother Manuel didn't make it through, nor did he get a starting place in the lottery. Instead, he will be at the start of one of Austria's most famous mountain races on Sunday: the Kitzbüheler Hornlauf.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf