UTMB final
Pinzgauer runs towards a major highlight
Mountain runner Hans-Peter Innerhofer is facing his first ultra final in Chamonix: "It's going to be brutal". Brother Manuel will be competing in Kitzbühel on Sunday.
Panoramic views of the Mont Blanc massif, a 55-kilometre route, almost 3,500 vertical metres and a finish surrounded by fanatical fans in Chamonix: that's what trail runner Hans-Peter Innerhofer can expect on Thursday at the final of the UTMB World Series in the French-Swiss border region. "I'm a bit tense, but I'm still really looking forward to it," says the Pinzgau native, who is looking forward to his first ultra final with great anticipation.
After all, he has good experience of the competition area. He finished 19th in this year's Mont Blanc Marathon, which he would also be happy with on Thursday.
Yesterday, the 29-year-old traveled to France with his girlfriend Lisa. That's why so shortly before the start of the race, "because I'm usually so nervous." He also made a conscious decision not to stay in the team apartment so as not to have any obligations before the competition and to be able to focus fully on his race. "Otherwise there are so many events I would have to take part in, I'm not interested in that."
He managed to qualify in just one race. In Istria (Croatia) in April, he came second straight away. His brother Manuel didn't make it through, nor did he get a starting place in the lottery. Instead, he will be at the start of one of Austria's most famous mountain races on Sunday: the Kitzbüheler Hornlauf.
