After three years: Liesersteig is completely renovated!

A head for heights is necessary

The Liesersteig trail runs 50 meters above the Lieser river and used to be a popular family hiking trail. However, it was not financially feasible for the two municipalities to renovate it in such a way that it could once again be used by baby carriages and dogs. Bernhardt: "The Liesersteig is now a red hiking trail. Walking on it requires surefootedness and a head for heights."