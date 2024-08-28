Cost pressure now also causes FACC to apply the brakes

"The curve is flattening somewhat"

"We will continue to hire new employees until the end of the year, but the curve will be somewhat flatter," says CEO Robert Machtlinger. After almost 1,200 employees have been brought on board since fall 2021 and the aviation industry continues to boom, the enormous increase in personnel costs, which are mainly due to the high collective bargaining agreements of recent years, are now also having an inhibiting effect on the Innviertel-based company.