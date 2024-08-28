Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Over 50 bites counted

Horror night in Innsbruck bedbug apartment

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 07:00

A short stay in an apartment in Innsbruck ended for a woman and her mother with countless bites from little pests. According to the tourism association, the case has already been reported. Reviews of the accommodation are scathing.

comment0 Kommentare

Like every year, it was supposed to be a nice weekend with lots of music. However, for a woman from Upper Austria (name known to the editors) and her 83-year-old mother, their stay in the Tyrolean capital turned into a night of horror!

Zitat Icon

The passageway, the house and the staircase alone should have made us turn back. Filthy, dark, bulky garbage in the corridor. It's unbelievable!

Die Betroffene

The woman booked an apartment near the station via an online platform. She paid 412 euros and the pictures looked appealing. When she arrived at the accommodation, she already had a bad feeling: "The passageway, the house and the staircase alone should have made us turn back. Filthy, dark, bulky garbage in the corridor. It's unbelievable!" Stains on the walls have not yet been questioned. The duo remained positive and set off for the concert.

Even the entrance area was anything but inviting. (Bild: zVg)
Even the entrance area was anything but inviting.
(Bild: zVg)

Bedbugs as far as the eye can see
The next morning was a rude awakening: The apartment was completely infested with bedbugs. "We didn't discover this after the concert. In the morning, hundreds of bugs of all sizes were crawling around in the bed and on the walls," explains the victim. The dirty walls made sense now at the latest. These were probably bug bugs from the previous tenants.

There were numerous stains on the walls. (Bild: zVg)
There were numerous stains on the walls.
(Bild: zVg)
Bedbugs of all sizes were crawling through the apartment. (Bild: zVg)
Bedbugs of all sizes were crawling through the apartment.
(Bild: zVg)
Bedbugs of all sizes crawled through the apartment. (Bild: zVg)
Bedbugs of all sizes crawled through the apartment.
(Bild: zVg)
Bedbugs of all sizes crawled through the apartment. (Bild: zVg)
Bedbugs of all sizes crawled through the apartment.
(Bild: zVg)

They immediately left and booked a new hotel. The landlords were also contacted, but they did not respond. The Tyrolean "Krone" also tried to contact the landlords - but there was no response.

Zitat Icon

In the meantime, I have counted around 50 bites on my right knee alone. That such a scam should be allowed to go on!

Die Betroffene

Possibly going to the lawyer
One day after the night of horror, the number of bites was enormous: "In the meantime, I've counted around 50 bites on my right knee alone. That such a scam is allowed to be perpetrated!" The victim informed the booking platform where she booked the accommodation. After consulting a doctor, she is also considering taking legal action.

(Bild: Screenshot Booking)
(Bild: Screenshot Booking)
(Bild: Screenshot Booking)
(Bild: Screenshot Booking)
(Bild: Screenshot Booking)
(Bild: Screenshot Booking)

Scathing reviews, TVB must raise awareness
However, the women concerned were probably not the first to experience bedbugs in the accommodation in question. There are also warnings on the platform: "There are bedbugs everywhere in this apartment and the owner will not answer your call," writes one former guest.

Zitat Icon

There are always guest complaints, but not in this way.

Claudia Waldbrunner, Bereichsleiterin für Partner & Gästeservice bei „Innsbruck Tourismus“

TVB Innsbruck Tourismus is aware of the problem: "There are always complaints from guests, but not in this way," says Claudia Waldbrunner, Head of Partners & Guest Services. Although they have no legal recourse, they can report incidents to the province of Tyrol or the tourism department. "They also carry out the checks. We can only sensitize the accommodations and point this out," she concludes. The case of the "bedbug apartment" has already been reported.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf