Over 50 bites counted
Horror night in Innsbruck bedbug apartment
A short stay in an apartment in Innsbruck ended for a woman and her mother with countless bites from little pests. According to the tourism association, the case has already been reported. Reviews of the accommodation are scathing.
Like every year, it was supposed to be a nice weekend with lots of music. However, for a woman from Upper Austria (name known to the editors) and her 83-year-old mother, their stay in the Tyrolean capital turned into a night of horror!
The passageway, the house and the staircase alone should have made us turn back. Filthy, dark, bulky garbage in the corridor. It's unbelievable!
The woman booked an apartment near the station via an online platform. She paid 412 euros and the pictures looked appealing. When she arrived at the accommodation, she already had a bad feeling: "The passageway, the house and the staircase alone should have made us turn back. Filthy, dark, bulky garbage in the corridor. It's unbelievable!" Stains on the walls have not yet been questioned. The duo remained positive and set off for the concert.
Bedbugs as far as the eye can see
The next morning was a rude awakening: The apartment was completely infested with bedbugs. "We didn't discover this after the concert. In the morning, hundreds of bugs of all sizes were crawling around in the bed and on the walls," explains the victim. The dirty walls made sense now at the latest. These were probably bug bugs from the previous tenants.
They immediately left and booked a new hotel. The landlords were also contacted, but they did not respond. The Tyrolean "Krone" also tried to contact the landlords - but there was no response.
In the meantime, I have counted around 50 bites on my right knee alone. That such a scam should be allowed to go on!
Possibly going to the lawyer
One day after the night of horror, the number of bites was enormous: "In the meantime, I've counted around 50 bites on my right knee alone. That such a scam is allowed to be perpetrated!" The victim informed the booking platform where she booked the accommodation. After consulting a doctor, she is also considering taking legal action.
Scathing reviews, TVB must raise awareness
However, the women concerned were probably not the first to experience bedbugs in the accommodation in question. There are also warnings on the platform: "There are bedbugs everywhere in this apartment and the owner will not answer your call," writes one former guest.
There are always guest complaints, but not in this way.
Claudia Waldbrunner, Bereichsleiterin für Partner & Gästeservice bei „Innsbruck Tourismus“
TVB Innsbruck Tourismus is aware of the problem: "There are always complaints from guests, but not in this way," says Claudia Waldbrunner, Head of Partners & Guest Services. Although they have no legal recourse, they can report incidents to the province of Tyrol or the tourism department. "They also carry out the checks. We can only sensitize the accommodations and point this out," she concludes. The case of the "bedbug apartment" has already been reported.
