Horror night in Innsbruck bedbug apartment

The woman booked an apartment near the station via an online platform. She paid 412 euros and the pictures looked appealing. When she arrived at the accommodation, she already had a bad feeling: "The passageway, the house and the staircase alone should have made us turn back. Filthy, dark, bulky garbage in the corridor. It's unbelievable!" Stains on the walls have not yet been questioned. The duo remained positive and set off for the concert.