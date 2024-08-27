Telegram CEO in custody
Macron: Durow arrest not politically motivated
According to the French public prosecutor's office, the arrest of Telegram founder Pawel Durow is the result of investigations in connection with the alleged distribution of child pornography via the messenger. President Emmanuel Macron had previously stated that the arrest was not politically motivated.
According to the public prosecutor's office, preliminary investigations into Durow have been underway since July 8. The suspicion is that he was complicit in drug trafficking, money laundering, fraud and several offenses in connection with child abuse due to a lack of intervention at Telegram and insufficient cooperation with the authorities. He is also accused of failing to cooperate with authorities in legally permissible wiretapping measures. The Franco-Russian was therefore wanted by the authorities.
Durov holds French and United Arab Emirates citizenship. The 39-year-old billionaire was arrested on Saturday shortly after landing in France. According to the public prosecutor's office, he may initially be held until Wednesday. The investigating judge must then decide whether to release Durov or open an investigation.
Macron stated that France is committed to freedom of expression and communication, innovation and entrepreneurship.
The chat service itself is defending itself against the accusations. In a statement, the company wrote that it complies with all applicable rules, including the new DSA digital law, which aims to crack down more consistently on illegal content and activities on large online platforms. Durow "has nothing to hide" and frequently travels in Europe. Furthermore, it is "absurd" to hold a platform or its owner responsible for the misuse of the service by third parties.
Meeting with Putin in Azerbaijan?
The Russian embassy in France has already taken up the case, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry in Moscow quoted by the Russian state news agency TASS. The French authorities have been called upon to allow consular access to Durov, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"The only problem is that Durov also has French citizenship," she said. "Accordingly, France will regard him first and foremost as its citizen." Durov's relationship with the Russian authorities is considered difficult.
The Kremlin officially denied that President Vladimir Putin had met Durov during his state visit to Azerbaijan last week. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to speculation on social networks that Durov may have spoken to Putin in Baku or at least tried to arrange a meeting. "We do not yet know what Durov is specifically accused of," said Peskov. That is why we will hold back from commenting.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.