Special investigator wants to revive Trump proceedings

Smith: Judge contradicts case law

The letter states that the judge's decision is "contrary to the widespread and long-standing practice" of appointing special investigators. It also contradicts the clear case law according to which the Minister of Justice is authorized to appoint a special investigator. The Court of Appeal must therefore overturn the judge's ruling, Smith demanded. Justice Minister Merrick Garland had appointed the 55-year-old to lead the investigation into this and another case.