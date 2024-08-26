Vorteilswelt
"A game of inbreeding"

Kickl’s angry speech: the Federal President in his sights

Nachrichten
26.08.2024 19:00

FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl caused outrage across Austria with his "inbred party" slogan during an election campaign speech in Hallein. The Freedom Party is now rowing back. Criticism also came from Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) on Monday. 

Who exactly did the FPÖ leader mean with his election campaign speech? As reported, Herbert Kickl said during his election tour stop in Hallein in the direction of the festival: "I don't want to be there at all, with these hypocrites, with this inbred party."

In his speech, the blue top candidate then explains that festival speeches are always about building bridges and filling in ditches. Everyone would sit there and clap. "And what do they do all day?" asked Kickl, giving himself the answer: "Tear open ditches so that it couldn't get any worse."

Inbreeding

Inbreeding describes reproduction between close relatives. In Austria, even sex with close relatives is punishable under Section 211 of the Criminal Code: Depending on the degree of kinship, up to three years imprisonment is possible.

Word attack aimed at the Federal President
Following massive outrage - from the Festival Director to the Governor of Salzburg - FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker announced on Monday: "The target was the Federal President, who always talks about building bridges and filling in ditches in his opening speeches." Kickl's insult was not aimed at the "normal festival guests".

Freedom Party rows back on "inbredparty" slogan
However, the FPÖ left unanswered when asked by Krone whether Kickl meant Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his "inbred party" slogan. Only this much: the word should not be taken literally ...

Karoline Edtstadler strongly condemned Kickl's statements. (Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)
Karoline Edtstadler strongly condemned Kickl's statements.
(Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)

Edtstadler: "Disgraceful and disrespectful"
On Monday, Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) also spoke out: "Kickl disqualifies himself once again with his statements. Such language is not worthy of a political representative, especially if he aspires to one of the highest offices in the Republic."

The Salzburg Festival is one of the most important cultural events in the world. She accuses Kickl of "perfidy and disrespect". 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Hilzensauer
Jakob Hilzensauer
