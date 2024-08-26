"So it's true"
Now Sinner’s fired physio fires back
Physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi has long remained silent about the doping allegations against Jannik Sinner and his associated dismissal, but on Sunday he hit back, commenting on the case for the first time in a detailed statement on Instagram.
"So it really is true that there are two kinds of justice. The true one, which is determined by the courts, and the (unfortunately more effective) one, which is determined by the media. The latter is too often superficial and rarely based on concrete facts, which in this case are also publicly available," says Naldi, who apparently sees himself as a "pawn victim".
Here is the post on Instagram:
Sinner had tested positive twice in March for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol. As a result, he was briefly suspended twice in April. However, the sanctions were quickly lifted after his appeal.
An independent court has now acquitted the 23-year-old South Tyrolean of doping charges. The South Tyrolean nevertheless dismissed fitness coach Umberto Ferrara and Naldi because, according to the Sinner team's argument, the physiotherapist used a healing spray containing the banned substance Clostebol to treat a wound on his finger.
"I always wondered ..."
Naldi: "As a spectator, I always wondered what the aim of sensationalism was, other than to judge, create or destroy people and damage their reputation. Today, having been affected myself, I have confirmation of this."
Nevertheless, he doesn't want to miss his time alongside the tennis star. "A year and a half ago, I became part of this fantastic team made up of great people, outstanding professionals and companions. I have experienced moments of joy and pain with them, shared emotions, tasted victories and defeats. I have built a strong bond with these people, but above all I have been able to reach historic milestones that have put us in the history of Italian tennis," he concludes the emotional post.
